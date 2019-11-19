UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Prison Guards Monitoring Epstein Charged With Falsifying Records - US Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:06 PM

Two Prison Guards Monitoring Epstein Charged With Falsifying Records - US Justice Dept.

The two prison guards who were on duty and responsible for monitoring the high-security unit of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death have been charged for falsifying records, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The two prison guards who were on duty and responsible for monitoring the high-security unit of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death have been charged for falsifying records, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"[The US authorities] announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging Federal correctional officers TOVA NOEL and MICHAEL THOMAS with making false records and conspiring to make false records and to defraud the United States by impairing the lawful functions of the Metropolitan Correctional Center," the release said.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Mentioned Burisma to Trump in July 25 Ca ..

46 seconds ago

Kartarpur Corridor shining example of interfaith h ..

48 seconds ago

Supreme Court directs private schools management t ..

50 seconds ago

PTI govt determines for broadening tax network, ju ..

56 seconds ago

Govt committed to end nutrition deficiencies: Food ..

22 minutes ago

Johnson Slams Corbyn for 'Ducking' Brexit-Linked Q ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.