Two Prison Guards Monitoring Epstein Charged With Falsifying Records - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The two prison guards who were on duty and responsible for monitoring the high-security unit of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death have been charged for falsifying records, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"[The US authorities] announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging Federal correctional officers TOVA NOEL and MICHAEL THOMAS with making false records and conspiring to make false records and to defraud the United States by impairing the lawful functions of the Metropolitan Correctional Center," the release said.