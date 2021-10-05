A 34-year-old man, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder, took two prison guards hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe, leaving one of them injured, CNews broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the internal affairs ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A 34-year-old man, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder, took two prison guards hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe, leaving one of them injured, CNews broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the internal affairs ministry.

The suspect requested reconsidering his sentence.

Regional intervention and security teams are heading to the site of the incident.