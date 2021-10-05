UrduPoint.com

Two Prison Guards Taken Hostage In France's North-West - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:23 PM

Two Prison Guards Taken Hostage in France's North-West - Reports

A 34-year-old man, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder, took two prison guards hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe, leaving one of them injured, CNews broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the internal affairs ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A 34-year-old man, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder, took two prison guards hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe, leaving one of them injured, CNews broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the internal affairs ministry.

The suspect requested reconsidering his sentence.

Regional intervention and security teams are heading to the site of the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Murder France Man SITE

Recent Stories

UAE announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveri ..

UAE announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 Macron hopes for easing of tensions with Algeria

Macron hopes for easing of tensions with Algeria

4 minutes ago
 IT sector projects get Rs 4,133.128 million

IT sector projects get Rs 4,133.128 million

4 minutes ago
 French students line up for food aid as economy wo ..

French students line up for food aid as economy worsens

4 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and France sign stra ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and France sign strategic reinsurance agreement

26 minutes ago
 Oil prices at record high after OPEC+ maintains pr ..

Oil prices at record high after OPEC+ maintains previously agreed output levels

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.