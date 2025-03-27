Two proclaimed offenders arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in a triple murder case.

According to a police spokesperson on Thursday, the accused, Anwar-ul-Haq and Shahid

were involved in killing of Ahsan, Imran Ashiq and Karam Rasool in the limits of Chak

Jhumra police.

A case was registered against them who were arrested by a police team.

Separately, Jaranwala city police arrested thieves who stole Rs 1.8 million

from a shop.