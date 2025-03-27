Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in a triple murder case.
According to a police spokesperson on Thursday, the accused, Anwar-ul-Haq and Shahid
were involved in killing of Ahsan, Imran Ashiq and Karam Rasool in the limits of Chak
Jhumra police.
A case was registered against them who were arrested by a police team.
Separately, Jaranwala city police arrested thieves who stole Rs 1.8 million
from a shop.
