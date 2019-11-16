Two Prosecutors Killed in Gunmen Attack Near Kabul - Attorney General Office

(@imziishan)

Gunmen have attacked four prosecutors not far from Kabul, leaving two of them killed and the other two injured, spokesperson for the Afghan Attorney General's office Jamshed Rasooly told Sputnik on Saturday

The attack took place when the prosecutors were on their way from the Afghan capital to the Bagram judicial center, Qarabagh district, located some 30 miles to the north of Kabul City.

No militant group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

The security situation in Afghanistan has been tense for decades amid the insurgency of the radical Taliban movement. Despite attempts to hold peace talks and negotiate a prisoner swap with the Taliban, these contacts have not yielded results.

As for the activities of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi announced last week that IS had been defeated in the country, pledging that remaining small cells would be eliminated.