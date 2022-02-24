UrduPoint.com

Two Prosecutors Quit In Probe Against Trump, Raising Doubts About Case - Reports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Two prosecutors who were leading investigations into former president Donald Trump and his business practices have resigned after the Manhattan District Attorney expressed doubts about the future of the case, the New York Times reported.

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz submitted their resignations when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who will decide whether to bring charges, indicated he had doubts about moving forward with the case, the report said on Wednesday.

The resignations came after a month-long pause inpresentation of evidence by the two prosecutors before a grand jury, the report said.

The "stunning development" comes not long after the high-stakes inquiry appeared to be gaining momentum, and throws its future into serious doubt, the report said.

Last week, New York judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and his two adult children could not refuse subpoenas by New York Attorney General Letitia James to question them over her probe into whether the Trump Organization had illegally inflated the value of its assets to obtain loans beyond merit.

Aside from the Manhattan District Attorney, James is conducting her own investigations into Trump, with legal experts saying the two probes could eventually merge.

Prior to Judge Engoron's ruling, the accounting firm Mazars told Trump in a letter that it could no longer back financial statements prepared for the Trump Organization. The Mazars letter was used by James to back her argument that Trump's private businesses had engaged in "fraudulent or misleading" practices in the valuation of its assets.

Trump has repeatedly said the New York Attorney General has been engaging in a politically-motivated witch hunt against him and his family.

