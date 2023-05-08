(@FahadShabbir)

Two opposing manifestations are taking place at the same time near the Janina coal mine in the city of Libiaz in southern Poland, local media reported on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Two opposing manifestations are taking place at the same time near the Janina coal mine in the city of Libiaz in southern Poland, local media reported on Monday.

One of the demonstrations is composed of local residents protesting against the operation of the mine due to tremors it causes, while the other consists of mine workers who want to retain their jobs, Polish RMF FM reported.

Residents carry banners "Stop earth shocks" and "Yes to the mine, no to earth shocks," while miners' banners read "Hands off our mine," the radio station said.

Both demonstrations are accompanied by the wailing of sirens and explosions of firecrackers, according to the reports.

Operation of Polish mines regularly causes earth shocks and tremors. Usually they have no adverse consequences, but sometimes result in injuries or even deaths of mine workers.