WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Two protesters appeared to disrupt an interview with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the Politico Energy Summit on Thursday, yelling and approaching the Biden administration official.

One protester began shouting phrases including "No LNG (liquid natural gas)" while approaching Granholm, before the individual was blocked and taken out of the room, according to video footage and a Sputnik correspondent at the scene. The live footage of the event was also momentarily cut.

Another protester then yelled later in the event disrupting the feed.