BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Two protesters were killed on Thursday near Baghdad's central Tahrir square, a source in the Independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq told Sputnik.

"The commission has documented the killing of two demonstrators this morning near Tahrir square," the source said, adding that the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The anti-government protests in Iraq have been ongoing since early October, with demonstrators demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. The rallies have been met by a harsh response from the authorities, with the deaths of over 300 people and injuries of nearly 15,000 across the country at the hands of the security forces.