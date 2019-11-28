Two Protesters Shot Dead In South Iraq: Medics, Security Sources
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:11 PM
Two demonstrators were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Thursday, medics and security sources told AFP, as a crackdown on anti-government sit-ins began there
Another 20 people were wounded, including two in critical condition, when security forces retook a pair of bridges in the city that protesters had occupied for several days.
Southern Iraq and the capital Baghdad have been gripped by nearly two months of rallies demanding a deep-rooted overhaul of the ruling system, seen as corrupt and inefficient.