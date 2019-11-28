Two protesters shot dead in south Iraq: medics, security sources

(@imziishan)

Two demonstrators were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Thursday, medics and security sources told AFP, as a crackdown on anti-government sit-ins began there

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Two demonstrators were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Thursday, medics and security sources told AFP, as a crackdown on anti-government sit-ins began there.

Another 20 people were wounded, including two in critical condition, when security forces retook a pair of bridges in the city that protesters had occupied for several days.

Southern Iraq and the capital Baghdad have been gripped by nearly two months of rallies demanding a deep-rooted overhaul of the ruling system, seen as corrupt and inefficient.