Two Quakes of Up to 5.0 Magnitude Stroke Off Russian Komandorskiye Islands - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, August 20 (Sputnik) - Two earthquakes of the 4.7 and 5.0 magnitudes were registered on Thursday near Russia's Komandorskiye Islands in the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The seismic events of the 4.7 and 5.0 magnitudes took place within several minutes on early Thursday local time. The epicenters of both [earthquakes] were located in the Pacific Ocean not far from each other, 37 and 29 kilometers [23 and 18 miles] southeast of the Nikolskoye settlement of the Aleutsky district of the Kamchatka Territory (Bering Island, the Komandorskiye Islands)," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the current information, local residents did not feel the earthquakes, and there has been no damage or casualties caused by them. No tsunami alert has been issued.

The Komandorskiye Islands are located in a seismically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes