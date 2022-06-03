UrduPoint.com

Two Red Cross Staff Members Killed In Attack In Western Mali

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Two Red Cross Staff Members Killed in Attack in Western Mali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Two employees of the Red Cross have been killed in an attack in the Kayes region in western Mali, while returning from a field visit, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFCR) said on Thursday.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is shocked and saddened by the violent deaths of two Red Cross aid workers who were killed yesterday, during an attack by armed men in the Kayes region of Mali," the IFCR said in a statement.

Humanitarian workers were returning from a field trip to the Malian town of Kayes when their car was attacked. Both staff members were fatally wounded, with other two employees survived, according to the statement.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is deeply concerned about the worsening security situation in the Sahel region. This violence, and the specific targeting of humanitarian workers, makes it hard for Red Cross teams to provide the needed assistance to vulnerable communities in the region," the statement added.

The area where the aid workers were traveling had been considered relatively safe, the IFCR noted.

One of the deceased personnel was an employee of the Netherlands Red Cross, while the other humanitarian worker was an employee of the Red Cross society in Mali.

Related Topics

Attack Visit Car Kayes Mali Netherlands From Employment

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

1 hour ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

1 hour ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

1 hour ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

1 hour ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.