Two Red Cross Staff Members Killed in Attack in Western Mali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Two employees of the Red Cross have been killed in an attack in the Kayes region in western Mali, while returning from a field visit, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFCR) said on Thursday.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is shocked and saddened by the violent deaths of two Red Cross aid workers who were killed yesterday, during an attack by armed men in the Kayes region of Mali," the IFCR said in a statement.

Humanitarian workers were returning from a field trip to the Malian town of Kayes when their car was attacked. Both staff members were fatally wounded, with other two employees survived, according to the statement.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is deeply concerned about the worsening security situation in the Sahel region. This violence, and the specific targeting of humanitarian workers, makes it hard for Red Cross teams to provide the needed assistance to vulnerable communities in the region," the statement added.

The area where the aid workers were traveling had been considered relatively safe, the IFCR noted.

One of the deceased personnel was an employee of the Netherlands Red Cross, while the other humanitarian worker was an employee of the Red Cross society in Mali.