Two Referendums May Be Held in South Ossetia - Republic President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Two referendums may be held in South Ossetia: one on joining Russia, and then another, on reunification with North Ossetia, the republic's President Anatoly Bibilov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, Bibilov said the republic would soon make legal steps to become part of Russia.

According to him, consultations are now underway with Russia; the referendum may take place after April 10.

"We must understand that directly becoming part of the Russian Federation and direct unification of Ossetias right away - this will not happen, because the legislation does not allow that. When South Ossetia is already part of Russia, then the processes of unification of Ossetias should already be underway, and then there should already be two referendums," he said.