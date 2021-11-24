UrduPoint.com

Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

Gunmen opened fire at four religious scholars near Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing two and wounding two others, a local source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Gunmen opened fire at four religious scholars near Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing two and wounding two others, a local source told Sputnik.

The four men were assaulted on their way from an Islamic religious school in Mahmude Raq, the main city of the Kapisa province.

The cause of the shooting and identities of the attackers were not immediately known, the source said.

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed several gun-and-bomb attacks on minority Shiite worshippers in Afghanistan over the past weeks. The militants stepped up their campaign of terror after the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) seized Kabul in August.

