Two Reporters Injured, Equipment Seized While Filming Protest In Kabul

Tue 07th September 2021

The Kabul News broadcaster said that its reporter and cameraman were injured while covering an anti-Pakistan protest in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, with their equipment confiscated by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Kabul news broadcaster said that its reporter and cameraman were injured while covering an anti-Pakistan protest in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, with their equipment confiscated by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

The broadcaster published photos of the injuries on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a TOLOnews cameraman was reported to have been captured by the Taliban and his equipment seized. However, three hours later, the journalist was freed and given back his camera.

Other reporters were prevented from filming the anti-Pakistan protest too.

The protests in Kabul were sparked by the visit to Kabul of Faiz Hameed, the director general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency. Many Afghans accuse Islamabad of supporting the Taliban and having a role in the current crisis.

A day before the rally, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid urged Afghans to desist from demonstrations, as the country has "just come out of crisis."

