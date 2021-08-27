UrduPoint.com

Two Republican Lawmakers Urge Biden To Back Afghan Resistance In Panjshir - Statement

US Congressman Mike Waltz said on Friday that he and Senator Lindsey Graham - both Republicans - have urged President Joe Biden to support the resistance efforts in the Panjshir province in Afghanistan and to establish a humanitarian safe zone in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US Congressman Mike Waltz said on Friday that he and Senator Lindsey Graham - both Republicans - have urged President Joe Biden to support the resistance efforts in the Panjshir province in Afghanistan and to establish a humanitarian safe zone in the country.

"After speaking with Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh and Reps. of Ahmad Massoud, Lindsey Graham and I are calling on Pres. Biden to support a humanitarian safe zone in Afghanistan and Congressional efforts to stand with opposition forces in the Panjshir Valley," Waltz said via Twitter.

Massoud is the son of the former leader of the Northern Alliance, Ahmad Shah Massoud, who fought a war against the Taliban government in the early 2000s.

Pakistan broadcaster GeoTV reported on Thursday that the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) and the Northern Alliance in the Afghan province of Panjshir have reached an agreement not to attack one another.

Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, remains the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. The resistance forces are led by Ahmad Massoud.

On Sunday, the Taliban gave Massoud a 4-hour ultimatum to capitulate. The 32-year-old responded that his forces and Panjshir residents would not surrender.

