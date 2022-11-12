UrduPoint.com

Two Republicans Urge Postponement In Leadership Vote Next Week Because Of Georgia Runoff

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Two Republicans Urge Postponement in Leadership Vote Next Week Because of Georgia Runoff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley are urging to postpone the leadership elections next week over the scheduled runoff in the US state of Georgia.

"I don't know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in #GASenate - are they saying that doesn't matter?"

Hawley also said do not "disenfranchise" the Republican's contender in the Georgia senate race, Herschel Walker.

Meanwhile, Rubio also said in his Twitter statement that the Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be delayed.

"First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida," he said.

Since no candidate exceeded the required 50% of voter support, Georgia law requires a runoff between the top two candidates four weeks after Election Day. The runoff election has been set for December 6.

If neither party wins both the Arizona and Nevada, which are still too close to call, control of Congress will come down to the Georgia race.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote Twitter Lead Georgia December Congress Top Race

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

2 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

2 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

2 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

2 hours ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

2 hours ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.