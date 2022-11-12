Two Republicans Urge Postponement in Leadership Vote Next Week Because of Georgia Runoff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley are urging to postpone the leadership elections next week over the scheduled runoff in the US state of Georgia.

"I don't know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in #GASenate - are they saying that doesn't matter?"

Hawley also said do not "disenfranchise" the Republican's contender in the Georgia senate race, Herschel Walker.

Meanwhile, Rubio also said in his Twitter statement that the Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be delayed.

"First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida," he said.

Since no candidate exceeded the required 50% of voter support, Georgia law requires a runoff between the top two candidates four weeks after Election Day. The runoff election has been set for December 6.

If neither party wins both the Arizona and Nevada, which are still too close to call, control of Congress will come down to the Georgia race.