Two Rescued, Five Missing After Fishing Boat Capsizes Off Western S. Korea
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Two people were rescued and five others went missing after a fishing boat capsized off western South Korea, Yonhap news agency said Monday citing the coast guard.
It was reported at 6:35 p.m.
local time (0935 GMT) that the vessel with seven people aboard overturned in waters off Seosan, about 100 km southwest of the capital Seoul.
The coast guard rescued two crew members, with five remaining unaccounted for.
The fire authorities and the coast guard were searching the waters around the scene of the accident.
