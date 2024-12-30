Open Menu

Two Rescued, Five Missing After Fishing Boat Capsizes Off Western S. Korea

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Two rescued, five missing after fishing boat capsizes off western S. Korea

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Two people were rescued and five others went missing after a fishing boat capsized off western South Korea, Yonhap news agency said Monday citing the coast guard.

It was reported at 6:35 p.m.

local time (0935 GMT) that the vessel with seven people aboard overturned in waters off Seosan, about 100 km southwest of the capital Seoul.

The coast guard rescued two crew members, with five remaining unaccounted for.

The fire authorities and the coast guard were searching the waters around the scene of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Seoul South Korea P

Recent Stories

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy ra ..

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains

35 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Depu ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular firewo ..

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations

1 hour ago
 2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

2 hours ago
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

3 hours ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

4 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

4 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

4 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

4 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World