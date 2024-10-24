Two rescued from coal mine collapse in north China, four still trapped

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Two of the six miners trapped early Wednesday in a collapsed coal mine in north China's Hebei Province have been rescued, local authorities said Thursday.

At around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, the two miners were brought to the ground with stable vital signs, according to the local government.

Rescuers are racing against time to locate the remaining trapped miners.

The cave-in happened at 4:37 a.m. Wednesday in the Qianjiaying mining subsidiary of Kailuan (Group) Limited Liability Corporation, a major state-owned coal mining company in Hebei.

The Qianjiaying subsidiary is located in Fengnan District in the city of Tangshan.