Two Rockets Fall Near Baghdad Airport, No Casualties During Incident - Reports

Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) There were no casualties after two rockets fell in close proximity to the Baghdad airport on Sunday evening, Iraq's Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported, citing the country's armed forces.

According to the military, two Katyusha rockets fell near the airport.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More Stories From World

