Two Rockets Fall Near Baghdad Airport, No Casualties During Incident - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:00 AM
DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) There were no casualties after two rockets fell in close proximity to the Baghdad airport on Sunday evening, Iraq's Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported, citing the country's armed forces.
According to the military, two Katyusha rockets fell near the airport.
No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.