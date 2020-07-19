UrduPoint.com
Two Rockets Fall Near US Embassy Inside Baghdad's Green Zone - Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Two rockets fell on Sunday near the US embassy inside Baghdad's so-called green zone, which houses heavily fortified government facilities and foreign diplomatic missions, a source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik.

"Two Katyusha rockets fell today at noon [around 09:00 GMT] ... near the US embassy in the green zone, without causing any casualties," the source said.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government buildings and foreign embassies are situated, which is also not far from Baghdad International Airport, adjacent to a military airfield. As a rule, such incidents do not result in casualties among the civilians and do not entail significant damage.

In mid-June, the joint command of the Iraqi armed forces said that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had ordered the creation of special committees to curb such attacks.

