Two Rockets Fell In Baghdad's Green Zone - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Two Rockets Fell in Baghdad's Green Zone - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Two rockets fell on Wednesday in the Green Zone of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, where government agencies and foreign embassies are located, a source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik.

"Two rockets fell in the Green Zone in the center of Baghdad, there is no information about any damage," the source said.

According to Al-Mayadeen broadcaster, air raid sirens sounded in the area, including near the US embassy. 

