UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Rockets Fell Near Baghdad International Airport - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

Two Rockets Fell Near Baghdad International Airport - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Two rockets fell on Monday near the Baghdad International Airport, a source in the Iraqi security service told Sputnik.

"Two rockets fell near the Baghdad International Airport, no victims have been reported yet," the source said.

According to the source, warning sirens sounded at the airport.

The Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the attack had targeted the US forces.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Related Topics

Attack Baghdad Airport

Recent Stories

Finland&#039;s Independence Day celebrated in Abu ..

6 hours ago

12th Arab Strategy Forum to kick off tomorrow

6 hours ago

First International Youth Forum concludes in Abu D ..

6 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

9 hours ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.