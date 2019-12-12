Two Rockets Fell Near Baghdad International Airport - Security Services

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Two rockets fell near the Baghdad International Airport on late Wednesday, the Iraqi security services said.

The services added in a statement, obtained by Sputnik, that no people had been killed, or injured in the incident.

Further details of the attack remain unknown.

In the early hours of Monday, two other rockets fell near the Baghdad International Airport in a similar incident. The attack left six Iraqi servicemen injured.