Two Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip at Israel - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Two rockets were fired on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, with one of them having been intercepted by the Israeli missile defense system, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"2 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. 1 rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

According to the Israeli military, air raid sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and in the border area.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.