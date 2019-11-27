UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip At Israel - Defense Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Two Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip at Israel - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Two rockets were fired on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, with one of them having been intercepted by the Israeli missile defense system, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"2 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. 1 rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

According to the Israeli military, air raid sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and in the border area.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Related Topics

Twitter Gaza Border From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

1 hour ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

53 minutes ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

53 minutes ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

55 minutes ago

Losing Nemo: clownfish 'cannot adapt to climate ch ..

55 minutes ago

Belarus Plans to Introduce Visa-Free Regime at Reg ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.