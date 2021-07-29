UrduPoint.com
Two Rockets Fired Near US Embassy In Baghdad: Security Source

Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:13 PM

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad: security source

Two rockets were fired early Thursday against Baghdad's fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, without causing any casualties or damage, an Iraqi security source told AFP

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Two rockets were fired early Thursday against Baghdad's fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, without causing any casualties or damage, an Iraqi security source told AFP.

The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was flying home from Washington after White House talks in which President Joe Biden announced an end to US combat operations in Iraq.

