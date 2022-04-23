TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) EL AVIV, April 23 (Sputnik) ” TEL AVIV (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) wo rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with one of them having fallen in the Palestinian exclave and another one in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel tonight. One of the rockets landed inside Israel, and one landed inside Gaza.

When terrorists fire rockets, they endanger the lives of civilians”both Israeli and Palestinian," the IDF tweeted on late Friday.

No air raid sirens have sounded following the incident,

The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.