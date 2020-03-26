(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Two rockets early Thursday slammed into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, the high-security enclave home to government buildings and foreign embassies, the military said.

Foreign diplomats and troops based across Iraq have been targeted in similar attacks more than two dozen times since late October, according to an AFP count.

Before dawn on Thursday, two rockets punched into an empty square near an Iraqi security headquarters in the Green Zone, the security forces said.

But an Iraqi security source told AFP the intended target appeared to be the US embassy, a sprawling compound a few hundred metres further south on the banks of the Tigris.

The Green Zone's sirens could be heard going off shortly afterwards.

There were no reports of casualties.