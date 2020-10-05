UrduPoint.com
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad's Residential Area Near Green Zone - Security Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:57 PM

Two rockets hit a residential area in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday morning not far from the so-called green zone, an area with multiple government buildings and embassies, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, citing the country's security officials

"Terrorist groups fired two rockets on Monday morning ... in the direction of the Jadriya district. The first rocket fell behind the Babilon hotel next to one of the restaurants, the second one fell near the Iraqi Airways office," the press service said, as cited by the media outlet.

There were no injuries and casualties reported.

The Baghdad green zone frequently suffers from rocket attacks. In mid-June, the joint command of the Iraqi armed forces said that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had ordered the creation of special committees to curb strikes on the zone.

On October 1, Al-Kadhimi said that his country was committed to defending foreign embassies and diplomatic missions amid the constant strikes and considered them to be an attempt to undermine the stability and relations of Iraq with its regional and international partners.

The prime minister has previously stated that a number of countries, primarily the United States, wanted to close their diplomatic missions in the Iraqi capital if rocket attacks on the green zone continued. Western diplomats said that such plans were not related to their ties with Baghdad but came due to security concerns.

