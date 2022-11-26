Two Rockets Hit US Military Base in Northeast Syria, No Casualties - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Two rockets hit a US military base in the Syrian city of al-Shaddadi, no casualties are reported, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

"Two rockets targeted coalition forces at the US patrol base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, today at approximately 10:31 p.m. local time in Syria (4:31 p.m.

EST)," CENTCOM said in the release on Friday. "The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property."

Syrian Democratic Forces visited the site of origin of the rocket attack and found a third unfired rocket, the release said.

Earlier this week, CENTCOM told Sputnik that Turkish strikes against the Kurds in the region have also posed a risk to US forces in the region.