Two Rockets Land In Iraqi Saladin Province Near Air Base Hosting US Troops - Source

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Two rockets have fallen down in the Iraqi governorate of Saladin near Balad air base, where US troops are deployed, a source in Iraqi security forces told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Two rockets fell near the outer wall of the base without causing any human casualties," the source said.

In late February, Fox news broadcaster reported, citing its sources, that the US warned its military personnel in Iraq of heightened danger after a strike in Syria. Private military contractors reportedly introduced a special regime for their personnel in Iraq. For instance, all circulation is restricted at Balad base during the night.

More Stories From World

