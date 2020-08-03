UrduPoint.com
Two Rockets Land Near Iraq's Taji Military Base, No Explosion Recorded - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Two rockets fell in the vicinity of Iraq's Taji military base, which is located north of the Baghdad capital and hosts US-led coalition troops, but did not explode, local media reported on Monday.

"The security forces found two rockets near Camp Taji and in the vicinity of the district of Al Moshahda," a source told Al Sumaria broadcaster, adding that the landing did not result in a blast.

The base repeatedly comes under rocket fire attacks, as does Baghdad's international airport and the so-called green zone of the Iraqi capital, where government buildings and embassies are located.

The most recent attack on Camp Taji took place late on July 27.

