UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Rockets Launched Toward Israel From Lebanon, One Intercepted - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:50 AM

Two Rockets Launched Toward Israel From Lebanon, One Intercepted - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say that two rockets have been fired from Lebanon toward Israel, one of them was successfully intercepted.

"2 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

1 of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System & the 2nd rocket fell in an open area inside Israel. We remain prepared to defend Israel on all fronts," the IDF said on Twitter.

In an earlier post, the IDF said that air raid sirens went off in northern Israel.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Lebanon Post All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

8 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.