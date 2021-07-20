Two Rockets Launched Toward Israel From Lebanon, One Intercepted - IDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say that two rockets have been fired from Lebanon toward Israel, one of them was successfully intercepted.

"2 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

1 of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System & the 2nd rocket fell in an open area inside Israel. We remain prepared to defend Israel on all fronts," the IDF said on Twitter.

In an earlier post, the IDF said that air raid sirens went off in northern Israel.