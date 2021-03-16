UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Rockets Target Iraq's Balad Air Base Hosting US Troops North Of Baghdad - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Two Rockets Target Iraq's Balad Air Base Hosting US Troops North of Baghdad - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Iraqi air force's Balad base, which hosts US troops and contractors, has been targeted by two rockets, a source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik on Monday.

The Balad air base is located some 50 miles (80.

4 kilometers) north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

"Two rockets hit the Balad air base north of Baghdad," the source said.

According to UAE media, as many as seven rockets were fired at the air base.

No casualties have been reported so far.

On February 20, two servicemen were wounded as a result of a similar attack.

Related Topics

Attack UAE Baghdad February Media

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

7 minutes ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

9 minutes ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

9 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

9 minutes ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

9 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.