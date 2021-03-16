BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Iraqi air force's Balad base, which hosts US troops and contractors, has been targeted by two rockets, a source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik on Monday.

The Balad air base is located some 50 miles (80.

4 kilometers) north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

"Two rockets hit the Balad air base north of Baghdad," the source said.

According to UAE media, as many as seven rockets were fired at the air base.

No casualties have been reported so far.

On February 20, two servicemen were wounded as a result of a similar attack.