Two Russia Su-24 Bombers Flew Over Neutral Waters Of Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two Russia Su-24 Bombers Flew Over Neutral Waters of Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Two Russian Su-24 bombers performed a planned flight over neutrals waters of the Baltic Sea on Thursday, and they did not enter the airspace of foreign countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's briefing at a NATO base in the northern Lithuanian city of Siauliai was cut short on Thursday due to an urgent take-off of two NATO aircraft. The media reported that that the reason for such urgency was the appearance of an unidentified Russian plane over the Baltic Sea.

"On July 8, two Su-24 aircraft of the Baltic Fleet naval aviation performed a scheduled training flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the ministry said, adding that the aircraft did not enter the airspace of other countries.

