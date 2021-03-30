Two Russian Aircraft Tu-142 Flew Over North Sea, North-East Atlantic - Northern Fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Two Russian aircraft Tu-142 flew over the water area of the North Sea and in the North-East Atlantic, the Northern Fleet said on Monday.

"The crews of two long-range anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142 of the Northern Fleet performed a planned flight over the water area of the North Sea and in the North-East Atlantic. After completing the flight mission, the pilots landed at the Kipelovo airfield in the Vologda region," the statement says.

The flight was conducted over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas.

In the initial phase of the flight over the Barents Sea, the aircraft were escorted by Su-33 fighters. The flight lasted about 11 hours.

During the flight over the water area of the Norwegian Sea, a pair of F-16 fighters of the Royal Norwegian Air Force were scrambled twice to escort them. In addition, two Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force escorted Tu-142 aircraft in the airspace over the North Sea, the Northern Fleet said.

The flight of the Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.