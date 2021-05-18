Two Russian Aircraft Tu-160 Complete Planned Flight Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-160 completed a seven-hour planned flight over the Barents Sea, escorted by MiG-31 fighters, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the long-range aviation performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea.

Fighter escort was provided by the crews of MiG-31 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops of the Northern Fleet. The flight duration was more than seven hours," the ministry said.