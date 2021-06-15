UrduPoint.com
Two Russian Aircraft Tu-160 Escort Foreign Fighter Jets Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Two Russian Aircraft Tu-160 Escort Foreign Fighter Jets Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-160 flew over the Baltic sea on Tuesday and escorted foreign fighter jets in some areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the ministry said, adding that the aircraft escorted Italy's F-35 fighters, Denmark's F-16 fighter and Sweden's Saab JAS 35 Gripen in some areas during the flight.

