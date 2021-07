(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Two Russian athletes, Sofia Pozdniakova and Sofya Velikaya, will compete for a gold medal in the Women's Sabre Individual category of fencing at Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Pozdniakova won against France's Manon Brunet in the semifinal while Velikaya won against Hungary's Anna Marton.