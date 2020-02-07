There are two children among the 24 Russians on-board the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined off the Japanese coast due to the detection of the novel coronavirus on it, the Russian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday

Earlier in the day, the embassy said that none of the Russian citizens among the 61 people on the ship who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, were infected.

"There is a Russian family on-board the ship with two small children," the embassy said.

The mission added that it was already looking into ways to repatriate the family, following the end of the quarantine.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus. There are over 3,700 people on the vessel.