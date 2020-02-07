UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Russian Children On-Board Cruise Ship Quarantined Off Japan's Coast - Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:27 PM

Two Russian Children On-Board Cruise Ship Quarantined Off Japan's Coast - Embassy

There are two children among the 24 Russians on-board the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined off the Japanese coast due to the detection of the novel coronavirus on it, the Russian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) There are two children among the 24 Russians on-board the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined off the Japanese coast due to the detection of the novel coronavirus on it, the Russian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the embassy said that none of the Russian citizens among the 61 people on the ship who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, were infected.

"There is a Russian family on-board the ship with two small children," the embassy said.

The mission added that it was already looking into ways to repatriate the family, following the end of the quarantine.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus. There are over 3,700 people on the vessel.

Related Topics

Russia Yokohama Tokyo Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for p ..

7 minutes ago

German ambassador visits Allama Iqbal's birthplace ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Petroleum Limited supports healthcare ini ..

1 minute ago

Nine drug peddlers arrested by East Police Karachi ..

1 minute ago

Dissenters Prosecuted in Ukraine Under Pretext of ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian skiers dominate slalom event of CAS Kara ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.