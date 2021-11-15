Two Russian Citizens in Poland Accused of Organizing Illegal Migration Route

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Two Russian citizens in Poland are accused of organizing an illegal migration route, the Polish prosecutor's office said on Monday.

"The prosecutor of the Silesian Department for Organized Crime and Corruption of the General Prosecutor's Office in Katowice has sent another indictment in the case of the activities of an international organized criminal group that organized illegal border crossing by citizens of the middle East.

The accused are two citizens of Russia and a citizen of Ukraine," the office said in a statement.