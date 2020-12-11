UrduPoint.com
Two Russian Citizens Released From Libyan Custody Arrive In Russia - NGO Head

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Two Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, who had been held in a Libyan prison over alleged election meddling since May of last year but recently released, have already arrived in Russia, the head of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values, Alexander Malkevich, said on Friday.

Shugaley and Sueifan, who arrived in Libya as part of a sociological group organized by the Foundation for National Values Protection, were captured by a police unit aligned with the Government of National Accord for alleged attempts to influence the country's elections.

Moscow has refuted the allegations. On Thursday, Malkevich said that the Russian nationals had been released due to the efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry.

"Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan are undoubtedly in Russia. It's all over! The special operation on their release has come to an end," Malkevich wrote in his Telegram channel. 

