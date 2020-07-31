Two Russian Communication Satellites Express Successfully Launched Into Orbit - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian telecommunication satellites Express-80 and Express-103, launched on Friday atop the Proton-M carrier rocket from Baikonur cosmodrome, were successfully launched into orbit, the launch took a record 18 hours, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"Express-80 satellite separated from the Briz-M upper stage! The device has been taken under control. Telemetry is normal. ...

Second satellite separated successfully! Express-103 has been taken under control. The solar panels have been opened," Roscosmos said on Twitter.

Since the capabilities of the rocket do not allow the satellites to be delivered to a geostationary orbit (a circular orbit with an altitude of 35,786 kilometers), after separation from the upper stage, it will take 152 days for Express-80 and 160 days for Express-103 to reach it using its own electric jet engines.