Two Russian Companies Listed Among SIPRI's Top 25 Arms Industry Players

Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:16 PM

Russia's Almaz-Antey and United Shipbuilding Corporation stayed in the 2019 ranking of the world's top 25 arms producers by revenue, after a $1.3 billion decrease in sales saw United Aircraft drop out, a report published Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey and United Shipbuilding Corporation stayed in the 2019 ranking of the world's top 25 arms producers by revenue, after a $1.3 billion decrease in sales saw United Aircraft drop out, a report published Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed.

New data from the database of the influential Swedish think-tank showed that arms sales of the 25 biggest companies on the market totaled $361 billion last year. Russian firms accounted for 3.9 percent of that sum, seeing their revenues fall by a combined total of $634 million.

"The two Russian companies recorded the largest percentage decreases among the top 25 for 2019. Almaz-Antey's arms sales fell by 3.7 per cent, while United Shipbuilding's decreased by 5.7 per cent," the publication read.

The list was topped by five US companies, led by Lockheed Martin, with a total of 11 US businesses featured in the ranking. Almaz-Antey ranked at number 15, while United Shipbuilding brought up the rear at number 25. For the first time in the ranking's history, a middle Eastern firm, UAE's Edge, appeared in Top 25, taking the 22nd place.

