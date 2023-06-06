UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Deputy Prime Ministers To Visit Tajikistan In Mid-June - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that two Russian deputy prime ministers would visit Tajikistan in the middle of June.

"Now, (Russian Deputy Prime Minister) Marat Khusnullin will come to Tajikistan in mid-June, on June 19-20, I think, along with another deputy prime minister, Alexei Overchuk," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Lavrov arrived in Dushanbe on a visit on Monday. During the talks, the sides discussed issues of bilateral relations, prospects for further development of political, trade, economic and humanitarian ties.

