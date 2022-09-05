Two Russian Embassy Employees Killed in Blast in Kabul - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Two employees of the Russian Embassy in Kabul were killed as a result of an explosion in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the embassy's consular department, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

At 10:50 Kabul time (06:20 GMT), an unknown militant set off an explosive device in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, the ministry told reporters.

"As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, there are also victims among Afghan citizens," the ministry said.

The embassy is in close contact with the Afghan security services, which are investigating the case.