Two Russian Fighters Scrambled To Escort UK Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:22 PM

Two Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort UK Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Two Russian fighters MiG-31 were scrambled to escort a UK spy plane over the Barents Sea, the national defense control center said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Two Russian fighters MiG-31 were scrambled to escort a UK spy plane over the Barents Sea, the national defense control center said Monday.

The reconnaissance plane, which was nearing the Russian border, was identified as R-1 Sentinel. After the UK plane turned away, Russian planes returned to the base.

More Stories From World

