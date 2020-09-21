- Home
- World
- News
- Two Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort UK Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry
Two Russian Fighters Scrambled To Escort UK Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:22 PM
Two Russian fighters MiG-31 were scrambled to escort a UK spy plane over the Barents Sea, the national defense control center said Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Two Russian fighters MiG-31 were scrambled to escort a UK spy plane over the Barents Sea, the national defense control center said Monday.
The reconnaissance plane, which was nearing the Russian border, was identified as R-1 Sentinel. After the UK plane turned away, Russian planes returned to the base.