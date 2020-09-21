Two Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort UK Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Two Russian fighters MiG-31 were scrambled to escort a UK spy plane over the Barents Sea, the national defense control center said Monday

The reconnaissance plane, which was nearing the Russian border, was identified as R-1 Sentinel. After the UK plane turned away, Russian planes returned to the base.