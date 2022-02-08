Two Russian Long-Range Bombers Tu-22M3 Complete 2nd Patrol Over Belarus

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 10:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Two long-range bombers Tu-22M3 of the Russian Aerospace Forces completed the second patrol in the airspace of Belarus this month, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the course of checking the response forces of the Union State, two Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out the second patrol in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus this month.

The flight duration was about 4 hours," the statement says.

At certain stages of the route, the long-range aircraft were escorted by Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Su-30SM fighters of the Belarusian Air Force. The pilots completed the task successfully. All aircraft have returned to their base airfield.

