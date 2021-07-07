UrduPoint.com
Two Russian Long-Range Tu-22m3 Bombers Flew Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Two Russian long-range Tu-22m3 bombers flew over the neutral waters of the Black Sea on Wednesday, and they were accompanied by the Su-30m2 fighters, the Defense Ministry said.

"Two long-range Tu-22m3 long-range aviation bombers performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

The fighter escort was provided by the crews of the Su-30m2 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense Association of the Southern Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

