Two Russian National Detained in Kosovo for Illegally Crossing Border - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Two Russian nationals have been detained in northern Kosovo for illegally crossing the border, local police said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Two Russian nationals have been detained in northern Kosovo for illegally crossing the border, local police said on Tuesday.

"Two citizens of Russia Igor Krasikov and Marina Krasikova attempted to cross the Yarine checkpoint in northern Kosovo on Monday in a car with a Montenegrin license plate, but were not allowed to enter due to the lack of a visa. Then they entered [Kosovo] through the alternative route in the village of Sherpel, where they were detained by a police patrol," police department in the Kosovar town of Mitrovica said.

They were detained for 24 hours and are expected to be fined and deported. The rental car from neighboring Montenegro, which they used, has been confiscated.

Russia does not recognize Kosovo as a sovereign nation, a stance it has maintained since Kosovo's unilateral breakaway declaration from Serbia in 2008. Russians need a Schengen visa or a visa from a diplomatic mission of Kosovo to enter the republic's territory.