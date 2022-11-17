WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Two Russian nationals were charged with criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud, and money laundering for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy site, according to a statement released by the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday.

"As alleged, the defendants profited illegally off work they stole, often uploading works within mere hours of publication, and in the process victimized authors, publishers, and booksellers," stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. "This Office is committed to protecting the intellectual property rights that enable creative and artistic expression, and holding individuals accountable for threatening those rights.

"

Z-Library, which was allegedly operated by Russian nationals Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova, claims that its "the world's largest library" and offers millions of e-books for illegal download in a variety of formats. As outlined in the court filings, many of the e-books offered are still under copyright and Z-Library has no right or license to distribute them, and the website having distributed these texts for free is in violation of US law.

Napolsky and Ermakova were arrested on November 3, 2022 in Argentina, at which time Z-Library's online domain was also taken offline and seized by the US government at the behest of a court order.