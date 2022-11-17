UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Nationals Charged With Running E-Book Piracy Website - NY US Attorney's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Two Russian Nationals Charged with Running E-Book Piracy Website - NY US Attorney's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Two Russian nationals were charged with criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud, and money laundering for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy site, according to a statement released by the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday.

"As alleged, the defendants profited illegally off work they stole, often uploading works within mere hours of publication, and in the process victimized authors, publishers, and booksellers," stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. "This Office is committed to protecting the intellectual property rights that enable creative and artistic expression, and holding individuals accountable for threatening those rights.

"

Z-Library, which was allegedly operated by Russian nationals Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova,  claims that its "the world's largest library" and offers millions of e-books for illegal download in a variety of formats. As outlined in the court filings, many of the e-books offered are still under copyright and Z-Library has no right or license to distribute them, and the website having distributed these texts for free is in violation of US law.

Napolsky and Ermakova were arrested on November 3, 2022 in Argentina, at which time Z-Library's online domain was also taken offline and seized by the US government at the behest of a court order.

Related Topics

World Russia New York Argentina United States SITE Money November Criminals Government Million Court

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

18 minutes ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

19 minutes ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

19 minutes ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

19 minutes ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

19 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.